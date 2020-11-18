Bhopal, Nov 18 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 1,209 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its case tally to 1,86,655, a health official said.

Thirteen fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,115.

A total of 918 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's recovery count to 1,74,202.

Since Tuesday evening, three persons died in Indore and one each in Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Khargone, Ratlam, Vidisha, Raisen, Khandwa, Katni and Chhatarpur, the official said.

Of 1,209 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 238, Indore 194, Gwalior 123 and Jabalpur 44.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 36,055, including 719 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 28,129 with 501 fatalities.

Gwalior and Jabalpur so far have recorded 13,526 and 13,473 cases, respectively, the official said.

Indore now has 2,032 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 1,849. Gwalior and Jabalpur have 725 and 640 active cases, respectively.

With 22,815 samples being tested in the state in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests rose to 33.77 lakh.

In Indore, 31 employees of a jewelry shop tested positive for the virus, a local official said.

The administration is now tracing the customers who had visited the shop recently.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,86,655, new cases 1,209, death toll 3,115, recovered 1,74,202, active cases 9,338, number of people tested so far 33,77,699.

