Bengaluru, Dec 11 (PTI) Karnataka reported 1,210 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 8,99,011 and the toll to 11,928, the health department said on Friday.

The day also saw 1,807 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: DCGI Gives Nod to India's First Indigenous mRNA Vaccine for Human Trial.

Cumulatively, 8,99,011 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,928 deaths and 8,68,471 discharges, it said in a bulletin.

Out of the 18,593 active cases, 18,340 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable.

Also Read | ISRO to Launch Communication Satellite CMS-01 Onboard PSVL-C50 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre on December 17.

Six of the total of 16 deaths were from Bengaluru Urban district, which accounted for 659 cases.

Chikkaballapura, with 52 cases, Hassan 45, Mysuru 44, Chitradurga 40, Bengaluru Rural 35, followed by others, shared the rest.

Bengaluru Urban topped the list of positive cases with a total of 3,77,251 infections, followed by Mysuru 51,312 and Ballari 38,454.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with a total of 3,59,801 discharges, followed by Mysuru 49,953 and Ballari 37,656.

A total of over 1,21,64,587 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,00,846 were on Friday alone.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)