India News | 129 More COVID-19 Cases in Odisha, State Tally Reaches 1,948

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 31 (ANI): 129 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,948, said the state Health Department.

Out of the 1,948 positive cases in the state, 889 cases are active. While 1,050 patients have recovered after treatment, seven deaths due to the infection have been reported so far from Odisha.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in the country is 1,82,143, including 89,995 active cases.

While 86,984 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, 5,164 deaths have been reported in the state so far. (ANI)

