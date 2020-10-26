New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): As many as 12,983 departures per week have been finalised covering 95 airports for the domestic winter schedule effective from 25 October 2020 to 27 March 2021, down by 44.3 per cent from 23,307 departures per week in winter 2019-20, said Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DCGA).

The schedule is approved for Indian scheduled operators 60 per cent of the capacity as directedby MoCA.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the scheduled domestic operations were suspended from25th March till 25th May 2020.

The scheduled operations were started in a phased manner since May 25, 2020. Initially,the airlines were allowed to operate 1/3rd (33 per cent) of their capacity on domestic sectors.

At present, airlines have been allowed to operate up to 60 per cent of the available capacity during Summer Schedule 2020. (ANI)

