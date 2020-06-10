India News | 13 Monkeys Found Dead in Reservoir of Water Supply Plant in Assam

Silchar (Assam) [India], June 9 (ANI): Thirteen monkeys were found dead under mysterious circumstances in a reservoir in Cachar district of Assam.

They were found dead in Katirail water supply plant of Public Health Engineering Department in Silchar subdivision, officials said.

Pradipta K Dey, Junior Engineer in the department, said the bodies of monkeys were found floating on a reservoir of the Katirail water supply plant.

As more than 350 families are dependent for their water needs, this has left the people worried in the area.

"Forest officials have retrieved the bodies and sent them for post- mortem examination. Though the exact reason for the simians death will be known after getting the autopsy report, it is suspected that some miscreants might have poisoned the reservoir, he said. (ANI)

