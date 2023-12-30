Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 30 (ANI): Nearly 135 booksellers and publishers participated in the Assam Book Fair started on Saturday at the Assam Engineering Institute (AEI) field, Chamdmari in Guwahati.

Many publishers from Bangladesh have also participated in the book fair.

Pramod Kalita, Secretary of the Publication Board of Assam told ANI that the Publication Board of Assam and All Assam Publishers and Book Sellers Association have jointly organized the Assam Book Fair.

"The book fair was started on December 29 and it will be continued till January 9. A total of 135 booksellers and publishers from across Assam and other parts of the country have participated in this book fair. We hope that this year's book fair will also be successful. We are trying to make all the arrangements here. Many renowned writers and artists from various parts of the world will take part in this book fair. We have arranged many programmes for the students," Pramod Kalita said.

S Bahadur, a publisher from Bangladesh said that, this year 12 publishers from Bangladesh have participated in the book fair.

"We are so happy to participate in this book fair. Book lover's response is good," he said.

