Bengaluru, Nov 21 (PTI) The Congress in Karnataka received 1,350 applications from those keen to contest the upcoming Assembly election on the party ticket, party sources said.

The Congress had fixed Rs 5,000 as the application fee for the ticket aspirants.

The general category members were asked to pay Rs 2 lakh through demand draft along with the application whereas it was only Rs 1 lakh for applicants belonging to SC/ST.

“As many as 1,450 applications were purchased, but about 1,350 applications were submitted. So, 1,350 people have expressed their desire to fight the election on our party ticket,” a source in the Congress said.

He said submitting the application does not guarantee the party ticket.

The candidates would finally be decided by the party high command, he added.

