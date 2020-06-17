India News | 1,359 New COVID-19 Cases Found in Mumbai; 77 More Patients Die

Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) With 1,359 new cases of COVID-19, the tally in Mumbai rose to 61,501 on Wednesday, while 77 fresh deaths took the toll to 3,242, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A BMC release said 298 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 31,338.

According to the civic body, the number of active patients in the city stood at 26,921, while 716 new suspected coronavirus patients were admitted in hospitals.

The BMC said out of the 77 deaths, 53 patients had co-morbidities.

