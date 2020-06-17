Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
India News | 1,359 New COVID-19 Cases Found in Mumbai; 77 More Patients Die

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 10:08 PM IST
Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) With 1,359 new cases of COVID-19, the tally in Mumbai rose to 61,501 on Wednesday, while 77 fresh deaths took the toll to 3,242, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A BMC release said 298 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 31,338.

According to the civic body, the number of active patients in the city stood at 26,921, while 716 new suspected coronavirus patients were admitted in hospitals.

The BMC said out of the 77 deaths, 53 patients had co-morbidities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

