Bengaluru, Mar 5 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said 137 illegal migrants, including Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals, have been identified in the state and the government is initiating steps to deport them to their respective countries.

Replying to a question in the Assembly, the minister said 25 Pakistanis are kept in the deportation centres. There are Bangladeshis too in the centres, he added.

Also Read | 'This Is Not Fair': SP MLA Abu Azmi on His Suspension From Maharashtra Assembly's Budget Session Over His Remarks on Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

"In Karnataka, we have so far identified 137 outsiders, arrested them and initiated steps as per law for their deportation," the minister said, while replying to a question raised by BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

According to him, 84 people were arrested in Bengaluru Urban district, 27 in Bengaluru Rural district, 12 in Shivamogga, 10 in Udupi, three in Hassan and one in Mangaluru. No one was arrested from Vijayapura.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Bank Manager Dies by Suicide After Losing INR 50 Lakh in Online Gambling, His Body Discovered on Railway Track a Day After Family Found Dead at Namakkal Home; Probe Launched.

"In 2016, 33 people from Bangladesh were found living there (Vijayapura). After due process, all of them were sent back to their country. Presently there are no Pakistanis and Bangladeshis in Vijayapura," Parameshwara told the House.

He said the police continuously identify people from Pakistan coming to Karnataka.

"Thousands of people come to Bengaluru. Among them, foreigners come illegally from African countries. They indulge in drug peddling. This is a very big racket. We don't let them go scot free," the minister said.

Regarding the Bangladeshis, he said they get a job in the coffee estates in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu. They get ration cards, and all kinds of identity cards, including voter ID cards, the minister said.

He added that the moment police get to know about their stay, they are arrested and sent to the detention centres.

"Our government does not compromise on this issue (illegal migrants). There is no need for it and our intentions are also not like that," Parameshwara clarified.

Regarding the seizure of fire arms in Vijayapura, he said in 2022, three country pistols and six cartridges were seized; in 2023 three country pistols and 12 cartridges; in 2024, one pistol and one cartridge; and in 2025, 13 country pistols and 28 cartridges were seized.

About the land mafia operating in Vijayapura, the minister said police have registered 27 cases and the legal action is at different stages. In eight cases, charge sheets have been filed. In 10 cases, Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) report has been sought. In nine cases, investigation is underway, he said.

Parameshwara said that the police have registered cases against 173 land mafias.

Explaining the modus operandi, he said the land mafia identify and target elderly people. They prepare duplicate ration card, election cards and submit it in the sub-registrar's office, change the land records and sell it.

Regarding the rice mafia operating in Vijayapura district, he said the dealers clandestinely obtain rice meant to be distributed at the ration shop to the weaker section at subsidised rates, and sell it in the open market.

"Rice mafia is a big network spread across Karnataka. In Vijayapura in 2022, 23 cases were registered and 13.16 tonne of rice were seized. In 2023, 22 cases were registered and 176 tonne were seized; in 2024, 12 cases were booked and eight tonne were seized, This year, only one case has been registered and seven tonne were seized," the minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)