Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], July 23 (ANI): As many as 14 people have been arrested in connection with the violence after relatives of a patient who died at the hospital allegedly set ablaze an ambulance of Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) and tried to vandalize the hospital.

The staff of the BIMS staged a protest earlier on Thursday after the ambulance was charred and mangled.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Dr Thyagarajan said the ambulance was empty at the time of the incident.

"The relatives of the dead patient were upset and so set the ambulance on fire. A case is being registered and action will be taken. No matter what this shouldn't have been done" he said.

The Commissioner said there were around 30 to 40 people who attempted to enter the hospital.

Meanwhile, the resident doctors association of Karnataka have announced a symbolic protest tomorrow by wearing black bands to work to protest various incidents of attacks on their fraternity, including the arson of the ambulance at BIMS. (ANI)

