Chandigarh, Jun 2 (PTI) Fourteen of the 18 fresh Covid cases that Haryana reported on Monday were from Gurugram, Faridabad and Karnal districts, officials said.

According to the state health department, Gurugram and Karnal reported five cases, followed by Faridabad (four), Ambala (two) and one each from Jhajjar and Sonipat.

The total number of active cases in the state on Monday was 44, of which 16 were from Gurugram, 10 from Faridabad, nine from Karnal, four from Panchkula, two from Ambala and one each from Sonipat, Jhajjar and Hisar.

As of Monday, no patients were hospitalised.

Last week, Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao urged people and healthcare officials to remain vigilant and proactive. She emphasised that the health and safety of every citizen is the government's top priority.

Timely action and strict adherence to preventive measures can significantly curb the spread of the virus, she said, adding there was no need to panic.

