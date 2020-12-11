Raipur, Dec 11 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 1,491 fresh COVID-19 cases and 14 fatalities, taking the total case count to 2,54,129 and death toll to 3,068, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 2,32,715 after 116 people were discharged from hospitals while 2,062 others completed their home isolation period during the day.

There are 18,346 active cases, the official said.

Raipur district reported 206 new cases, taking its total count to 48,663, including 684 deaths.

Raigarh district recorded 154 new cases, Janjgir- Champa 131, Durg 106 and Balod 102, among other districts.

"Of the latest fatalities, six took place on Friday and seven on Thursday while another had taken place earlier," the official added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,54,129, New cases 1,491, Death toll 3,068, Recovered 2,32,715, Active cases 18,346, people tested so far 29,32,207.

