Port Blair, Nov 1 (PTI) At least 15 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 4,332, a health department official said on Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, six were detected during contact tracing, while nine have travel history, he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava, Kerala Piravi, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh Foundation Days 2020: Chief Ministers, Leaders Wish People on Statehood Day.

Twenty-four more people were cured of the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,100, the official said.

The coronavirus death toll remained at 59 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, he said.

Also Read | India Reports 46,963 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Count Surges to 81,84,083.

The Union Territory now has 173 active cases.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has so far sent 88,493 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 88,449 reports have been received, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)