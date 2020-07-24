Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 24 (ANI): A total of 1,567 new COVID-19 positive cases and nine deaths were reported in Telangana on Thursday, taking the total tally to 50,826.

According to official data, the total number of cases include 11,052 active cases, 39,327 recovered cases and 447 fatalities.

Also Read | Tripura Reports 206 New COVID 19 Cases in Past 24 Hours : Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 23, 2020.

The state's mortality rate is 0.88 per cent while the recovery rate is 77 per cent.

Dr Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana, said that the next four to five months will be critical for the state.

Also Read | Coronavirus Cases in Telangana Cross 50,000-Mark After 1,567 People Test Positive in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Death Toll Mounts to 447.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "In the state, the mortality rate is 0.88 per cent while the ecovery rate is 77 per cent. Every primary healthcare centre in rural areas is conducting coronavirus tests only for symptomatic patients. Asymptomatic and mild symptomatic patients can get basic treatment."

"Cases are increasing in other districts apart from Hyderabad as people are coming to the city for business or other purposes. They are contracting the virus here, going back and infecting other people in their own districts. Precautionary measures must be followed. The next four to five months will be critical for the state," Rao added.

With the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases, India's coronavirus count crossed 12 lakh mark on Thursday, while 1,129 new fatalities have been recorded in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total count stands at 12,38,635 including 4,26,167 active cases, 7,82,606 cured/discharged/migrated. So far, 29,861 people have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)