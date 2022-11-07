Shahjahanpur, November 7: Sixteen cows and other cattle were run over by a train at a village here, police said on Monday. Some villagers out on a morning walk behind Durga Enclave along the Lucknow-Delhi railway line found the dead animals, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said.

Police reached the spot and removed the bodies of the 16 animals and buried them, he said. Assam: 35 Cattle Heads Rescued by Police in Golaghat District.

It is yet to be ascertained which train hit the animals, Kumar added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)