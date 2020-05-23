India News | 16 New Coronavirus Cases in Punjab; Total Rises to 2045

Chandigarh, May 23 (PTI) Punjab reported sixteen new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections in the state to 2,045.

Of the new cases, four were detected in Amritsar, three each in Patiala and Jalandhar and one each in Ludhiana, Bathinda, Kapurthala, Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Muktsar.

Also Read | Eid Moon Sighting 2020 News Updates: Shawwal Crescent Sighted in Sri Lanka, May Tomorrow; Moon Not Seen in Bangladesh.

Twenty-three coronavirus patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from different hospitals in Jalandhar, Muktsar, Rupnagar, Faridkot and Fatehgarh Sahib, a medical bulletin said on Saturday.

With the discharge of these patients, the total count of cured persons reached 1,870 in the state.

Also Read | Eid Moon Sighting 2020 in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh Live News Updates: Shawwal Crescent Not Sighted in Malegaon, Eid-al-Fitr on May 25.

The total number of active cases in the state stands at 136, as per the bulletin.

In Punjab, Amritsar has reported the most COVID-19 cases at 318, followed by 213 in Jalandhar, 173 in Ludhiana, 153 in Tarn Taran, 130 in Gurdaspur, 105 in SBS Nagar, 107 in Patiala, 102 each in Mohali and Hoshiarpur, 88 in Sangrur, 66 in Muktsar, 61 in Faridkot, 60 in Rupnagar, 59 in Moga, 57 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 44 each in Fazilka and Ferozepur, 42 in Bathinda, 35 in Kapurthala, 32 each in Mansa and Pathankot and 22 in Barnala, the bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 39 people have died. One patient is critical and on ventilator support.

A total of 63,567 samples have been taken so far in the state, out of which 57,899 samples are negative and reports of 3,623 samples are still awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)