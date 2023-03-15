Budaun (UP), Mar 15 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by six men in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when the girl had gone to the field with her mother to attend nature's call. She was caught by some people. They also beat up the victim's mother that left her unconscious, the family alleged in the FIR.

The girl was taken to a secluded place and raped by the men, the FIR stated.

Police has detained three persons in this connection and efforts are on to nab the others, officials said, adding that the girl has been sent for the medical examination.PTI COR ABN

