Amaravati, Jan 17 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 161 fresh COVID-19 cases, 251 recoveries and one death in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.

Chittoor district reported the highest 52 cases while Kadapa logged zero in a day.

SPS Nellore district saw 80 patients getting cured and its active caseload falling below 200, a health department bulletin said.

In one week, a total of 243 patients had recovered from the infection in SPS Nellore district while only 39 new cases were added.

The district also did not report a single coronavirus fatality during the week, as per government data.

Only Krishna district now has 300 active cases, Guntur 280 and East Godavari 206 while the remaining 10 districts have less than 200 each.

Of the 10, five have less than 100 active cases each, with Vizianagaram having the lowest 35.

After 1.25 crore sample tests, the overall positive COVID-19 cases climbed to 8,85,985 at the rate of 7.04 per cent.

The total recoveries touched 8,76,949 and deaths 7,140, leaving 1,896 cases active, the bulletin said.

In 24 hours, only Visakhapatnam reported one COVID-19 death, it said.

