Kohima, Nov 17 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,188 on Tuesday as 163 more people tested positive for the infection, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The state now has 1,134 active coronavirus cases, while 8,897 people have been cured of the disease so far, Health Department Director Dr Denis Hangsing said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

Also Read | BJP’s 8 MLAs-Elect Who Won Gujarat Assembly Bypolls to Take Oath on Auspicious Day of ‘Labha Pancham 2020’.

"163 +ve cases of # COVID-19 detected today. Peren- 133, Dimapur- 14, Kohima- 12, Phek- 3, Tuensang- 1. Also, 37 +ve patients have recovered. Dimapur- 21, Mon- 10, Kohima- 6," the health minister tweeted.

The recovery rate in the state is witnessing a downfall since November 14 as currently it stands at 87.32 per cent as against 88.37 per cent on Monday, Hangsing said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Beaches Fill Up With Thousands of People During Community Lunches as Part of Month-Long 'Karthikamasam'.

The recovery percentage in the state was 90.93 per cent on November 13.

Fifty-seven coronavirus patients have died so far, of which 46 due to the contagion, six due to other ailments, while the cause of death of two others is being investigated, he said.

A total of 100 patients have migrated to other states so far, the official said.

Dimapur district has the highest number of active cases at 558, followed by Kohima (375) and Peren (141), he said.

The state has so far conducted 1.06 lakh COVID-19 tests, including 65,076 RT-PCR, 35,139 TrueNat and 5,914 rapid antigen tests, Hangsing said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)