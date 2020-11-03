Chandigarh, Nov 3 (PTI) Haryana reported 1,684 fresh novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the infection tally to 1,72,130, while the death toll from the disease rose to 1,827 in the state with seven more fatalities, according to a bulletin.

Of the new fatalities, four were from Rohtak and three each from Gurugram, Karnal and Jhajjar districts, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Among the districts which reported a spike in COVID-19 cases included Gurugram (460), Faridabad (296) and Hisar (189).

The state has an active case count of 13,338 while the rate of recovery from the infection is 91.20 per cent, the bulletin said.

