Noida (UP), Apr 13 (PTI) As many as 1,684 people were issued challans across Noida and Greater Noida on Tuesday for not wearing face masks in public places, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Challans were also issued to owners of 1,670 vehicles for flouting traffic rules and Covid-19 protocols, the police said, adding five vehicles were impounded in the action.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the district police is now carrying out announcements in public places and patrolling crowded places to raise awareness about the situation.

“As many as 1,684 people who were found without face masks in public places were issued challans and Rs 1.68 lakh collected from them in fines,” a police spokesperson said.

“Action was taken under section 188 (disobeying government order) against 44 people and FIRs were lodged in 14 such cases,” the official added.

Challans were issued against owners of 1,670 vehicles and Rs 1.68 lakh collected from them in fines while five vehicles impounded, the police said.

Besides checking for face masks, vehicles were checked for traffic rules like the usual routine, the police added.

