India News | 17 COVID-19 Cases Take Dharavi Tally to 2,106; No Fresh Death

Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) Seventeen more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai's slum colony Dharavi, taking the tally to 2,106 on Wednesday, said the city civic body.

A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said no fresh death has been reported in Dharavi in the past 24 hours, keeping the toll unchanged at 77.

He said out of the 2,106 positive cases, 1,053 patients have already been discharged from various hospitals following their recovery from the viral infection.

Dharavi, the largest slum in Asia, is spread across 2.5 square kilometres and has a population over 6.5 lakh. PTI

