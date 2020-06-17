Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | 17 COVID-19 Cases Take Dharavi Tally to 2,106; No Fresh Death

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 07:50 PM IST
Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) Seventeen more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai's slum colony Dharavi, taking the tally to 2,106 on Wednesday, said the city civic body.

A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said no fresh death has been reported in Dharavi in the past 24 hours, keeping the toll unchanged at 77.

Also Read | Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests positive for COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

He said out of the 2,106 positive cases, 1,053 patients have already been discharged from various hospitals following their recovery from the viral infection.

Dharavi, the largest slum in Asia, is spread across 2.5 square kilometres and has a population over 6.5 lakh. PTI

Also Read | Cancel CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2020, Use Internal Assessments For Results: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

