Kohima, Nov 18 (PTI) Nagaland on Wednesday reported 178 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 10,366, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The death of a COVID-19 patient in Kohima during the day has increased the death toll to 58, Health Department Director Dr Denis Hangsing said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

"178 +ve cases of # COVID-19 detected today. Dimapur- 158, Tuensang- 13, Kohima- 5, Peren- 2. Also, 58 +ve patients have recovered. Kohima- 30, Dimapur- 28," the health minister tweeted.

The state now has 1,251 active coronavirus cases, while 8,955 people have been cured of the disease so far, Hangsing said.

The recovery rate in the state, which had gone up to 90.93 per cent on November 13, has come down to 86.39 per cent, he said.

A total of 102 patients have migrated to other states, the senior official said.

Dimapur district has the highest number of active cases at 686, followed by Kohima (349) and Peren (143), he said.

A total of 1,06,738 suspected samples were tested so far in Nagaland, which includes 65,428 RT-PCR, 35,232 TruNat and 6,078 rapid antigen tests, Hangsing said.

