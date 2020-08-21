Ahmedabad, Aug 21 (PTI) Gujarat's Ahmedabad reported 179 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the infection count in the district to 29,841 on Friday, the health department said.

Of these new cases, 156 were from Ahmedabad city, while 23 from other parts of the district, it said in a statement.

With the death of three COVID-19 patients during this period, the fatality count in the district reached 1,677, it added.

As many as 167 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district recovered from the infection and given discharge in the last 24 hours, it said.

