India News | 186 More COVID-19 Cases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 14 (ANI): Odisha reported 186 more coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, said the State Health Department on Sunday.

With the new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has now reached 3,909.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Orders to Set Up 20,000 New For COVID-19 Treatment: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020.

India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,20,922, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 311 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus death toll has now reached 9,195. (ANI)

Also Read | Indian Army Jawan Martyred in Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan Along LoC in Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)