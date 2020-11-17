Bulandshahr (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in a village in Anoopshahar area here on Monday, police said.

She left behind a suicide note blaming three people for her death. Police has registered a case under IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide) on a written complaint by the teenager's father.

They are on the lookout for the accused who are all absconding.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said the woman had filed a case on October 3 against Kamaruddin, a resident of the same village, for kidnapping, molesting and threatening to kill her.

Yet, after lodging the complaint, the woman said she had filed it under duress from the family pointing out that "no such incident happened with her".

In a statement recorded in the court under Section 164 (recording of confessions and statement) of the CrPC, the girl completely denied the incident.

Based on the woman's statement, the final report was given in the trial.

The woman then filed another complaint on October 24 against Kamaruddin, his maternal uncle Mubeen and a friend Abrar.

In it, she said Kamaruddin had called her on October 16 and the three men took her to Mubeen's home in Aligarh district, where she was raped.

The SSP said investigation revealed that on the day of the incident, the location on Kamaruddin's mobile phone was showing Haryana's Faridabad, Abrar in his village while Mubeen's was in Aligarh.

The allegations made by the girl in the report were not confirmed, prima facie, but the Investigation Officer should have resolved the case promptly which was not done and he has been suspended.

In connection with the laxity in the case, the Circle Officer and Police station in-charge of Anoopshahar have been suspended with the Superintendent of Police (Crime) ordered to investigate and submit a report in 24 hours.

