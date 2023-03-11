Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Kirti Ajmera, a survivor of the 1993 bomb blast, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the compensation that the government had promised to give the injured after the blast.

The letter has been addressed to the Home Minister Amit Shah, Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Thirty years of the Mumbai bomb blast have been completed but the survivor of the bomb blast has not received compensation to date.

Ajmera (36) was outside of the Bombay Stock Exchange for his work before the bomb blast.

"There were parts of glass shreds in his body. Kirti Ajmera, 61 years old today, recalled all his pain after 30 years," Ajmera told ANI.

A random cab driver came to me and helped to take me to a hospital, said Kirti Ajmera.

"I have undergone 40 to 45 surgeries till now and I have to undergo more surgeries because I still have shards of glass in my body," he added.

"We do not get any help from the government. I have written letters to that time CM and many ministers. But no one cared to act on it," he further added.

"I am interviewed by many print and electronic media since 1993 and this year I am completing 30 years of the worst terrorist attack," he stated.

He further stated that he wants to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadnavis to tell his pain. (ANI)

