Amaravati, June 24: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has launched 'Kapu Nestam' scheme to provide financial aid of Rs 15,000 per annum for five years; for 2.35 lakh women of Kapu, Telaga, Balija and Ontari communities. The beneficiaries should be in the range of 45 to 60 years age group. A total of 2,35,873 beneficiaries are paid almost Rs 354 crores.

While launching the scheme, CM said that his government has been implementing welfare schemes in a transparent manner giving no scope for any corruption as the amount is directly credited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

"The state has spent more than Rs 43,000 crore benefiting 3.98 crore people which went directly into their bank accounts without any pilferage in its 13 months of rule," the CM claimed.

"If there are any left-outs, they can apply and will get the benefit within one month. The amount is deposited as an unencumbered amount. The list of beneficiaries will be displayed at Village Secretariat. More than 23 lakh people of Kapu community were given Rs 4,470 crores under various welfare schemes," he added.

CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy addressing the beneficieries said that the previous TDP govt made tall claims for the welfare of Kapu community promising that it will spend Rs 1,000 crores per annum but has allotted a meagre Rs 400 crore on an average for the five years it was in office. He further said that his government has spent Rs 4,770 crores in just one year for the Kapu community.

