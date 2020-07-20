Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 20 (ANI): Ranchi police arrested two accused who gang raped a minor, captured the incident on camera and circulated it on social media platforms.

An FIR under section 376 of IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act has been registered at Namkum police station.

"The victim had stated that the two accused barged into her house on July 3, when she was alone. Both gang-raped her and shot the act on mobile.

Later they posted it on social media. The FIR was lodged on July 19 and an SIT was constituted," Naushad Alam, SP Ranchi (Rural) said.

"Both accused were arrested last night. Appropriate sections will be added," Alam added. (ANI)

