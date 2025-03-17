Deoria (UP), Mar 17 (PTI) Two employees working at the cash counters of two business establishments in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district were booked for allegedly embezzling over Rs 1 crore, police said on Monday.

Kotwali police station in-charge Dilip Singh said that the accused employees allegedly siphoned off approximately Rs 1.20 crore from SS Mall and EG Mart.

According to the complaint filed by the malls' owner, Usman Gani, suspicions arose when he noticed financial losses in his businesses.

"Upon reviewing CCTV footage, he discovered that the two employees were misreporting transaction amounts -- understating the actual payments on official receipts while issuing higher-priced invoices to customers. Additionally, they were seen pocketing cash from the counter at times," he claimed.

"When confronted with the evidence and asked to return the money, the accused allegedly threatened the owner with dire consequences on Saturday," he claimed.

The police said they have registered cases and are proceeding with investigations and further legal action.

