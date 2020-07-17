Hyderabad, July 17 (PTI): Two brothers were on Friday arrested here for alleged illegal procurement and sale of emergency drugs used for COVID-19 patients at higher prices, police said.

The two, in their mid-30s and running pharmacy shops, were nabbed following a raid based on a tip-off that the duo was allegedly blackmarketing generic versions of Remdesivir and Fabiflu tabletsbeing used for COVID-19 patients, a press release from the city police said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 615 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Count Reaches 27,789: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

Four Remdesivir 100 mg injections, 30 strips of Fabiflu 200 mg and 135 pulse oximeters, having a market price of Rs 5.60lakh, were seized, the release said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the brothers planned to gain easy money and indulged in illegally procuring and selling ofanti-viral drugs at high prices without any doctor medical prescription and bills.PTI VVK

Also Read | UN ECOSOC 2020: 'One of The Best Recovery Rate, Assistance to Over 150 Nations', PM Narendra Modi Highlights India's Role in COVID-19 Fight.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)