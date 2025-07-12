Bhadohi (UP), Jul 12 (PTI) Two women working in cropfields died and three others were injured in lightning strikes in different areas here on Saturday, police said.

Aurai Police Station SHO Ram Sarikh Gautam said that in Samdha Khas village, Sudhna Devi, 55, died when lightning hit her.

Rita Devi, 42, and her daughter Antima, 18, of the same family, who were also working in the field at the time, got burn injuries.

In Hathia Dih village, 19-year-old Sonam Saroj and her 20-year-old cousin Sandhya Saroj were hit by lightning while working in a field. Sonam Saroj died on the spot.

The three burnt women were admitted to the local community health centre for treatment, Gautam said.

