Godda (Jharkhand), Apr 2 (PTI) Two persons were on Tuesday electrocuted to death when they came in contact with a live wire in Mahuwara village of Godda district, a police officer said.

The deceased were identified as 60-year-old Arun Mandal and Karthik Yadav (40), he said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP Fields Raj Kumar Chabbewal From Hoshiarpur, Malvinder Singh Kang From Anandpur Sahib in Punjab.

The incident took place when they were extracting soil near a brick kiln and touched the live wire that was hanging loose, the officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway, he added.

Also Read | April Fool’s Day Prank Takes Life in Indore: Class 11 Student Accidentally Hangs Self While ‘Pranking’ Friend on Video Call.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)