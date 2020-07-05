New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly shooting at a man in Northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri, police said on Sunday.

The main suspect, identified as Farid, is a resident of Maujpur and was previously involved in more than 20 criminal cases, they said.

The other suspect was identified as Sandeep, a resident of Nand Nagri, police said.

According to a senior police officer, one Naresh was shot at in a park in Nand Nagri area on Friday.

Naresh was taken to Swami Dayanand Hospital from where he was shifted to Trauma Centre AIIMS. Later, his condition was stated to be stable, the officer said.

The victim also has a criminal record, police said.

They said efforts are on to arrest a third suspect in connection with the shooting.

