New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Two members of a gang were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing a man who had refused to pay them "protection money" of Rs 50 lakhs, police said.

The accused have been identified as Mohd Ladla (24) and Laxman (23), both members of Kala Jathedi and Rishi Surakhpuria gang, they said.

The police said on April 3, four men barged into the house of Mahavir Enclave-resident Amit who was a bootlegger, and demanded protection money of Rs 50 lakhs.

When Amit refused to pay them, the accused, three of whom had pistols, fired two rounds inside the house to scare him and make him pay protection money on a regular basis, police said.

They also robbed cash and ornaments worn by victim and his wife at gun point, police said.

Based on a tip off, Ladla and Laxman were apprehended from New Delhi and Old Delhi Railway stations, respectively, police said.

"Initially, they tried to hoodwink the raiding team. However, on interrogation, they confessed their involvement in robbery incident at Mahavir Enclave," said Rohit Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).

When interrogated, Ladla told the police that he came in touch with Surakhpuria in jail and soon became a member of his gang.

Surakhpuria had demanded Rs 50 lakhs from Amit but after his refusal to pay, he directed the two accused to teach Amit a lesson which led to his murder, officials said.

After Ladla came out of jail on bail, he along with his associates started working for gang of Surakhpuria and Jathedi, officials said.

Police said after killing Amit, both the accused went to their native village in West Bengal.

On Wednesday morning, when Ladla and Laxman reached Delhi, they were apprehended from the two railway stations

Laxman who recently completed his fire-fighting course wanted to join Delhi fire services, they said.

