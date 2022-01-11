Noida, Jan 11 (PTI) Two unidentified men allegedly posing as polio vaccinators on Tuesday barged into a software engineer's flat in a high-rise society in Greater Noida (West) and looted valuables, police officials said.

The incident took place at the Gaur City under the Bisrakh police station limits, with the police saying they have launched an investigation into the matter.

Also Read | Delhi Riots Case: Umar Khalid’s Counsel Not Arguing on the Basis of Law, Says Prosecution.

The family later told the police that they have recovered the valuables, including some jewellery, which was found kept in a bag near their flat.

Even as a probe was launched, police sources told PTI that the case appeared to be "doctored" as the details given by the family were not adding up.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: R-Day Celebrations to Take Place With Stricter Curbs, Further Reduction in Number of Visitors Likely, Says Official.

Citing the complaint, the police said the two men with masks on their face had entered the society around 12 PM posing as officials on duty to administer polio vaccines to children.

"They approached a flat and told the woman that they are there to give her child polio vaccine. The woman's husband was not at home at the time and she told them that they do not want the polio vaccine," a police official said.

"However, one of the miscreants asked her for some water drink. The woman then opened the door of the flat and went to fetch water for him. By the time she returned, the miscreants had caught hold of her daughter and a knife that they found," the official said.

The duo allegedly looted some jewellery and other valuable items from the home before fleeing the society and the police were soon alerted about it, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Elamaran G said.

He said the police had closed the society's entry/exit gates briefly to check the people moving in or out, suspecting the miscreants could still be there.

The police have received a written complaint from the family but the FIR was yet to be written, the official said, adding further investigation in the case is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)