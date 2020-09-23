Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) Two more persons died from the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, taking the death toll to 65 on Wednesday, an official said.

Eighty-six more people, including the Muzaffarnagar city magistrate and a district jail inmate, have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 64 patients have recovered, according to District Magistrate Selva Kumari J.

There are 1,150 active cases of the pathogen and 3,029 people have recovered so far. A total of 537 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours, out of which 86 return9/23/2020 9:14:45 PMed positive, the official said. PTI

