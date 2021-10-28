New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested and over 500 kg firecracker, brought from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur for sale in the national capital, has been seized from north Delhi's Sadar Bazar area, police said on Wednesday.

On September 28, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022.

Faiz (19) and Billu (21), both from Uttar Pradesh, were nabbed on the intervening night of October 25-26 a patrolling team when they were transporting 591.95 kg of firecracker from Sadar Bazar area, police said.

During patrolling, the two men were intercepted. When questioned, they told police that the vehicles contained household items. With their behaviour raising suspicion, the vehicle was checked and it was found loaded with firecrackers, said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

A case was registered and both of them were arrested, he said.

"During interrogation, Faiz disclosed that he deals in crackers and brought them in the national capital to sell those to retailers in the Sadar Bazar area," Kalsi added.

