Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 20 (ANI): Five people have been arrested on Saturday for alleged possession of opium.

Twenty kilograms of opium worth Rs 2 crores in the international market from two cars have been recovered.

The recovery was made by CID (Crime Branch) and Rajsamand Police in a joint operation.

"In a joint operation, CID (Crime Branch) and Rajsamand Police have recovered 20 kgs of opium worth Rs 2 crores in the international market from two cars. Five people have been arrested," said Vijay Kumar Singh, Inspector General of Police (Crime), Rajasthan. (ANI)

