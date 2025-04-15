New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): A group of IAS officers from the 2023 batch, currently serving as Assistant Secretaries in various Union Ministries and Departments, called on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on Tuesday, a release from President's Secretariat said.

Addressing the IAS officers, the President said that they had become IAS officers through extraordinary determination and hard work. This has brought about a transformative change in their personal lives. Now, with even more determination and dedication, they have the opportunity to bring about transformative changes in the lives of countless people.

Their area of service and authority are so vast that they can improve the lives of many fellow citizens in their first posting. She advised them to make special efforts to uplift the underprivileged. She also advised them to visit the places of posting during their career journey after some time and see the far-reaching results of their work.

President Murmu said that officers should remember the rights and duties of civil servants. Public servants' duties are their responsibilities, and their rights are the means to fulfill those duties. She told officers that their real career story would be created by their work, not by increasing the number of followers on social media. Their real social net worth would be determined by their good work.

"Every public servant should work with honesty of purpose. We all face the challenges of environmental pollution and climate change. Pollution of immorality and erosion of values are also very serious challenges. There should be no need to say anything else about being devoted and honest. The people who move ahead following life values of honesty, truth, and simplicity are happier. Honesty is the most desirable policy in public service. It is expected from the public servant that they would present examples of integrity and sensitivity in every sphere of life", President Murmu said.

"In the digital era, people's aspirations are rising. They are becoming aware of the accountability of administrators. She advised officers to develop closeness with their fellow citizens and increase their participation in local efforts. She also advised them to resolve public interest issues raised by people's representatives. The development and public welfare work done by them at the local and state level would help in achieving national goals," she said. (ANI)

