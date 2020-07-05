New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): A total of 21 patients were admitted at the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur area of the national capital on Sunday, on day one of its operations.

According to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the patients were admitted at the facility till 7:30 pm and the condition of all the patients is stable.

Inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal, the facility has been created on an emergency basis by the South Delhi District Administration with support of the Ministry of Home Affairs in a record time of 10 days.

Notably, this coronavirus treatment centre which is set up in Chhatarpur area of the national capital is said to be the "largest" of its kind in the world. The LG had said that the facility will have 10 per cent of beds with oxygen facility, apart from counsellors for patients going through mental trauma, psychiatrists among others.

The facility will function as an isolation centre for mild and asymptomatic COVID positive patients.

Operationally, the facility has been linked to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital. The referral tertiary care hospitals are Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, according to a statement.

ITBP will be running the first 2,000 beds with their 170 doctors/specialists and more than 700 nurses and paramedics, the statement added. (ANI)

