New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Twenty-one per cent physical progress has been made in Delhi Metrol Rail Corporation's Phase-IV work spanning the three priority corridors, till February 2022, the government said on Monday.

In a written response to a question in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, shared details on metro rail or Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) projects sanctioned across the country in the last five years, along with the present status, physical progress and funds released by government till date.

On Phase-IV project of the Delhi Metro, it said that of the 65.2 km of priority corridors under it, 21 per cent physical progress has been made till February 2022.

At present, the DMRC is undertaking construction work on Phase-IV priority corridors, which include Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg (28.92 km), Majlis Park to Maujpur (12.55 km) -- extensions of the already operational Magenta Line and Pink Line respectively -- and Tughalakabad to Aerocity (23.62 km), which is being built as 'Silver Line', connecting the operational Violet Line and Airport Line from the respective ends.

The Union minster in his response also shared that of the 2.03-km extension line of Delhi Metro's Blue Line from "Dwarka Sector 21 to IICC Extension (deposit work funded by DPIIT, M/o Commerce & Industries)", 85 per cent physical progress has been made till February 2022.

At present, the DMRC is handling operations and maintenance of over 390 km of network, comprising 286 metro stations, including Rapid Metro in Gurugram and Aqua Line in Greater Noida, and is ranked amongst one of the world's largest metro networks, DMRC officials had earlier said.

The physical progress made till February 2022 on works being done on metro projects in other cities, include -- Kanpur Metro (40.10 per cent), Bhopal Metro (2.28 pc), Patna Metro (1.60 per cent), among others, as per the information share by the minster.

