Panaji, Jul 30 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Goa reached 5,704 on Thursday with the single-day spike of 215 cases, a health official said.

A total of 221 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered persons to 4,005, he said.

There are 1,657 active cases in Goa now, the official said.

Three persons, in the age group of 62 to 80 years, succumbed to the infection during the day, taking the death toll to 42 so far.

"A total of 6,611 samples were tested on Thursday, of which 215 came positive and 1,564 others negative. The results of 4,832 samples are awaited," the official said.

"A total of 6,611 samples were tested on Thursday, of which 215 came positive and 1,564 others negative. The results of 4,832 samples are awaited," the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 5,704, new cases 215, deaths 42, discharged 4,005, active cases 1,657, samples tested till date 1,29,719.

“He was as fast with his legs as with his mouth, but he had a heart of gold," said Ruud Krol, his defensive teammate.

Born at the end of World War II, Suurbier's timing as a professional perfectly crossed the paths of Cruyff and coach Rinus Michels.

The combination of the greatest Dutch player and the greatest Dutch coach produced the freedom-loving “Total Football,” a revolutionary change in tactics with players interchanging roles, pressuring the opposition all over the field and constantly moving with mesmerizing fluidity.

Suurbier felt right at home in the white-and-red strip of Ajax and the orange shirt of the national team, closing down opposing forwards before driving forward along the sideline with speed few could match.

For a few years, no team or coach had a clue how to counter “Total Football,” allowing Ajax to win three straight European Cups from 1971-73. Suurbier was there all along.

Then came 1974, Dutch soccer's most exhilarating and traumatic year. With long hair and untucked shirts, they cruised through the early stages of the World Cup in West Germany, entertaining the the world with dazzling performances.

Moments ahead of the final, Suurbier and his teammates were still joking and making light of the momentous occasion. They led West Germany 1-0 after a minute, but then it all fell apart as the methodological Germans came back to win 2-1.

Suurbier stuck with the national team for four more years, and he came even closer to winning the World Cup in 1978. The Dutch hit the post in the final minutes of regulation time, when a goal would have given them the title. In the end, they lost to host Argentina 3-1, and Suurbier's international career was over.

He later joined Cruyff at the Los Angeles Aztecs in 1979, but his career was sliding. He stayed in the United States for more than three decades, working various coaching jobs and even as a bartender.

As reliable as he was on the field, Suurbier was known for being a happy-go-lucky character off it. He is remembered as much for his pranks about disappearing socks, and worse, as about the trophies he won. (AP)

