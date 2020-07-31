Agartala, Jul 31 (PTI) Tripura has reported 219 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the state's tally to 4,724, a Health Department official said on Friday.

The maximum of 92 new cases were found in West Tripura district, followed by 46 in Gomati, 33 in Sepahijala, 24 in North Tripura, 11 in South Tripura, nine in Khowai and four in Dhalai, he said.

According to the official, returnees from other states have contributed to the spurt in the coronavirus cases in Tripura.

A total of 284 patients were discharged from various Corona Care Centres (CCCs) and District Corona Hospitals (DCHs), the highest recorded in a day.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in a tweet on Thursday night said, "Happy to share that 284 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various CCCs and DCHs today. The figure is highest in one day count so far.

"I appreciate the efforts of our medical teams who are involved in providing treatment to COVID-19 patients."

Tripura now has 1,723 active cases, while 2,962 people have been cured of the disease and 21 died of it.

Eighteen patients have migrated to other states. PTI

