New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) A delivery executive was stabbed to death while his three relatives sustained injuries in an alleged attack by their neighbours following a scuffle here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area, they said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Lauds ISRO Team Effort as India Successfully Achieves Autonomous Landing of Space Vehicle.

While returning from work, Karan (22), got into an argument with some people near his house in Prem Nagar over a petty issue following which he was attacked with sticks. As his family members intervened, they too were thrashed, according to the police complaint.

During the melee, Karan was stabbed more than 10 times by the attackers, said a family member.

Also Read | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's Security Beefed Up After Threat From Pro-Khalistan Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The injured were taken to a hospital where Karan succumbed to injuries during treatment, a senior police officer said.

Police said they have arrested five accused -- Sonu (30), Shivam (22), Deepak (22), Jasvinder (20) and Pintu (18) -- and apprehended a 17-year-old juvenile in connection with the incident.

A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)