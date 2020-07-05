New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): A total of 2,244 new COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths were reported in Delhi on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 99,444 in the national capital.

According to the official data, the number of COVID-19 cases includes 71,339 recovered/discharged/migrated, 25,038 active cases and 3,067 deaths.

The government said that 6,43,504 samples have been tested so far.

"9,873 RT-PCR tests and 13,263 rapid antigen tests conducted today in Delhi. Total tests done so far stands at 6,43,504," Delhi government said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 10,668 COVID-19 cases including, 3,997 active cases, 6,657 recovered and 14 deaths. (ANI)

