India News | 2,259 New Cases in Maharashtra, Total Cases Count Crosses 90,000

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, which has the highest number of cases in the country, crossed 90,000 on Tuesday.

The state Health Department said that 2,259 COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths were reported in Maharashtra today.

"The total number of cases in the state is now 90,787, including 42,638 recovered, 44,849 active cases, and 3,289 deaths," the department said.

Mumbai reported 58 deaths and 1,015 new COVID-19 cases today taking the total number of cases to 50,878, Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai said. (ANI)

