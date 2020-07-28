New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man in a park near Red Fort in north Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Saturday and the accused has been arrested, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai Sero Survey Results | 57% of Slum Residents Have Antibodies, Says Report: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.

The man and the victim are vagabonds and they knew each other, a senior police officer said.

On Saturday night, a person after spotting the woman, who was bleeding from her head, called the police control room. She was taken to a hospital where she told doctors about the incident, the officer said.

Also Read | India Allows Export of 4 Crore 2/3 Ply Surgical Masks, 20 lakh Medical Goggles and Face Shields Every Month.

The woman told police that the man raped her in the park and when she resisted, hit her with a stone, police said.

She has also alleged that the man had kidnapped her daughter. However, police found the girl later, they said.

"The incident took place on Saturday. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Kotwali police station and the accused was arrested,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Monika Bhardwaj said.

The woman's condition is stated to be stable, police said. PTI NIT ANB ANB 07282225 NNNN Up For Democracy" campaign that sought to "expose" what it called the the saffron party's "designs" to topple the Ashok Gehlot dispensation in Rajasthan and other state governments run by non-BJP parties.

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday sent a revised proposal for an assembly session to the Governor, sticking to its demand that the sitting should begin on July 31 and refusing to mention if it would seek a trust vote.

Amid nationwide protests by Congress workers over the Governor's apparent reluctance to call a session, Mishra had on Monday said he had no such intention.

But he sought a redrafted proposal, the second time in the past few days, including three points - a 21-day notice for calling a session, live broadcast of the proceedings if there is a trust vote, and social distancing.

In addition, the Governor had written that a session can be called at a short notice if the government says in its new proposal that it planned to seek a vote of confidence.

Pande also said that the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic and Rajasthan lacked financial support from the Centre.

He said the Governor should give first priority to the issues of the Rajasthan Cabinet and not to any particular party, as the state is facing scarce rains and multiple locust attacks.

The Congress general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan also questioned the Governor for not calling the state assembly session.

“Kalraj Mishra is identified as a skilled administrator and a seasoned leader who respects political integrity, and holds a dignified post of the Governor of Rajasthan. His image has always been that of an idealistic leader,” he tweeted.

“But in the context of the crisis in Rajasthan, the Governor of Rajasthan is adopting a biased approach to fulfil the interests of a particular party, which is violation of the rules mentioned in our Constitution,” he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)