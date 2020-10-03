New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): As many as 25 states and union territories (UTs) have reported a fall in the number of active cases during the last week, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday.

"25 States/UTs have reported a fall in the number of Active Cases during the last week. Higher number of daily recoveries and persistently regressing fatality rate are leading to the lower number of active cases on a daily basis," the Ministry tweeted.

At least 76.62 per cent of the active coronavirus cases have been reported from 10 states and UTs, it said on Friday.

Maharashtra is leading the states' tally with more than 2.5 lakh cases, the government informed, adding that active cases contribute only 14.74 per cent to the positive caseload of the country.

India's COVID-19 tally reached 63,94,069 with a spike of 81,484 new cases and 1,095 deaths on Friday.

The total cases include 9,42,217 active cases, 53,52,078 cured/discharged/migrated and 99,773 deaths, according to the MoHFW. (ANI)

