Shimla, Jul 19 (PTI) Twenty-six more people -- 25 in Solan district alone -- tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, pushing the state's infection tally to 1,484, officials said.

Solan with a total of 332 cases has now surpassed Kangra for the highest number of infections in a district in the state. Kangra district has a total of 279 cases.

The number of cases in Solan district, comprising industrial town Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN), has risen in the last few days as several migrant industrial labourers tested positive for COVID-19.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said 25 fresh cases were reported from Solan and one from Shirmaur.

The virus has claimed 10 lives in Himachal Pradesh so far, while 1,037 people have recovered and 15 have migrated out of the state.

Seven more patients -- four in Kangra and three in Mandi -- recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, Dhiman said.

Besides Solan and Kangra, Hamirpur district has so far recorded 279 cases, followed 158 in Una, 78 in Chamba, 71 in Shimla, 64 in Sirmaur, 63 in Bilaspur, 47 in Mandi, 39 in Kinnaur, 20 in Kullu and four in Lahaul-Spiti.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 212, followed by 36 in Una, 34 in Kangra, 25 in Shimla, 24 in Sirmaur, 21 in Chamba, 18 in Kinnaur, 16 in Bilaspur, 13 in Kullu, 12 in Hamirpur and 9 in Mandi, Dhiman said.

